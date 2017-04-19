New Discount Chain "Five Below" to Open in Mankato

A new discount chain will soon call Mankato Home.



'Five Below' has more than 500 stores in 32 states and expects to open approximately 100 new stores this year.



The company says they cater to teens, pre-teens and their parents, carrying technology, apparel, make-up, candy and seasonal items... all at $5 and below.



The new store will be in the Mankato Heights Plaza near Old Navy.

--KEYC NEWS 12