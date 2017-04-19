Elmore Man Starts Journey With Chicago Style Hot Dogs

If you're ever driving on 169, you may have noticed a bright orange food truck.

Inside stands a man following one of his dreams, while bringing part of his hometown with.

"My main goal in the future is to own a restaurant. I've always been infatuated the food business itself and I just thought this was a stepping stone," Eatz And Treatz owner, Dominic Morrow said.

Eatz and Treatz, named by his five children, parks alongside highway 169 in front of a vacant store in Elmore.

"This was a way for me to get practice, consumer skill service, hone in on my cooking skills a little bit so I saw this truck first I had to remodel it completely and I said you know this would be a good idea first a foremost for my children," Morrow said.

But the adventure for the orange food truck doesn't stop there.

"Elmore is my main location but I travel up down 169. Winnebago, Blue Earth, Albert Lea and pretty soon I'll be in Mankato," Morrow said.

The menu started out with one item: the famous Chicago style hot dog. It then in a few short months.

"I have walking tacos, my famous infamous onion cheddar burger, We'll do ribs chicken, and our Chicago style is the best seller right now," Morrow said.

But the story goes a lot further than handing out hot dogs..

It stems from a Chicago native on a quest to save lives.

"I made a lot of poor choices but I found Jesus Christ and it changed everything for me. I went back to school and got my bachelor's degree in criminal justice now I'm going back for my masters in psychology," Morrow said.

With hopes to become a substance abuse counselor to help people find faith and recover.

But his mission doesn't stop at that...

"I'm also a minister so I go around to jails and help a lot of people and share my story and just a helping hand," Morrow said.

When he's not working the food truck, visiting prisoners across the state or studying for classes, Dominic dedicates time to family and writing motivational books.

So behind Dominic's bright orange truck stands a truth...

"Me helping other people helps me so it's an even exchange. Its not like I'm just going around. Me helping them helps me a lot," Morrow said.

A truth to make a difference.

--KEYC News 12