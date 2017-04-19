Bridging Divides And Building Understanding

For refugees settling into a new home country, there can be a world of new information for them to learn.

It can be a daunting task for refugees and others coming from another country to the United States.

But the Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections is working to help them understand some of the aspects of life in America including the important topic of health care.

Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections Marcia Highum said, "They're accessing a different health care system than they're used to in their home countries and many of them don't fully understand all of the different services available, especially here at the Open Door."

Representatives with Open Door Health Center walked the packed room through their services, which go beyond solely medical, including dental, mental health and legal.

The event also allowed those in attendance to share their own health care experiences from their home country and how it compares to their new home including access, affordability and quality of care.

For Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections, it's meant as a way to bridge divides and share common experiences.

Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections Amal Osman said. "Seeing how Mankato's welcoming community and what's the struggle out there and that we have similar struggles no matter where you're from."

Cross Cultural Connections is a grassroots organization promoting dialogue between different groups in the community.

