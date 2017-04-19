Area Mayo Clinic Health System Employees Build Baskets To Support Hospice Care

Ahead of the 24th annual Hospice Family Fundraiser, about 40 baskets made for auction are on display at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato.

This is the second year different departments and clinics put together the baskets, which raise money to support hospice and palliative care programs.

From baskets with grilling supplies to toys for kids, they are part of the larger fundraiser Friday hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato Health Care Foundation.

The money raised has supported the palliative care program and added a music and a massage therapist to the staff.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Kim Rotchadl said, "Those extra little pieces of TLC that we can provide, not just the medical, but the social, the emotional and the psychological benefits people derive from these extra services."

The baskets along with other items will be auction off on Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Verizon Center.

To register, call 507-385-2932 or visit https://mayoclinichealthsystem.org/HFF

--KEYC News 12