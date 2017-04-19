Strong Bond With His Wife Debby Helps Jim Eatros Survive Pancreatic Cancer

On Good Friday, two years ago, Jim Eatros went to the hospital in New Ulm.

He hadn't been able to keep food down for two weeks.

What doctors found ended up being a tumor on his pancreas.

They gave him a one percent chance to survive.

Despite the slim odds, Jim is still with us, and he'll be sharing his story on The Doctors TV show here on Fox 12 Mankato on Friday at ten a.m.

After a year of chemo, Jim spoke with his doctor about his prognosis. Despite undergoing rigorous sessions of chemotherapy and radiation, the tumor wasn't going away.

He wanted to do an exploratory surgery and see if anything could be done to remove the tumor, which was dangerously close to two major arteries.

After an eleven hour procedure, it was all gone.

It was a long test of wills... both for Jim, and his wife Debby. But they clung to each other, focusing on quality of life, rather than the cancer trying to take a life. And that made all the difference.

"We didn't discuss the cancer. We never talked about the cancer. We talked about how to control the diarrhea, the fatigue, the side effects of the chemo and radiation," Jim said.

"We didn't curl up in a ball and cry and die. We fought it. Any person with cancer is very brave. They're good fighters. Don't ever give up because here he is. It works sometimes," Debby said.

"There's nothing we could do about it. You just gotta, like she says - put on your big boy pants and fight it the best you know how. And that's what we did," Jim said.

