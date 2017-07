In Tuesday night's Twins game against the Indians, Mankato MoonDogs fans may have recognized a familiar face. Former MoonDogs reliever Nick Goody took the mound for Cleveland to close out the contest in the 9th. The Indians called Goody up last Friday. He finished the night striking Miguel Sano out swinging. The Mankato MoonDogs open the season on the road at Rochester on Tuesday, May 30th. They host the Honkers on Wednesday, May 31st, in their home opener at the Frank.