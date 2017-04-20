UPDATE: Missing Teens From Scott County Located

UPDATE: 5:18 a.m.

Two teens reported missing from the New Prague area have been located.

16-year-old Hailey Ann Delbow and 17-year-old Terry Cook had been missing since April 15.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the two were located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Police say the juveniles were unharmed and the parents have been notified.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the New Prague Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the two teens.

***

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating two missing teens from the New Prague area.

Authorities say 16-year-old Hailey Ann Delbow and 17-year-old Terry Cook were last seen leaving the Shakopee Walmart together around 11 a.m. April 15.

Police say there is reason to believe the two may be interested in traveling to Austin, Texas.

Delbow is 5'8 and 145 pounds. Cook is 5'8 and 110 pounds.

They were last seen driving a silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plate 678DXW.

If seen, call 9-1-1. You can also submit a tip on the Scott County Facebook page. If you’d like your tip to remain anonymous you can text SCSOTIPS and your tip to 847411.