$5000 In Jewelry, Handguns Stolen From Windom Home

The Windom Police Department is looking for more information in connection with a reported burglary.

Authorities responded to the home on the south side of Windom Wednesday.

Police say multiple items were stolen within a 2 hour span while the homeowners were away.

The suspect took five handguns and multiple pieces of jewelry valued at about $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windom Police Department at 507-831-6134.