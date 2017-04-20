Pushing for Four Lane Expansion on Highway 14

City governments and business groups between New Ulm and Rochester continue to push for a full four lane expansion of Highway 14.



While a large chunk of Corridors of Commerce funding is included in the transportation bills working their way through the legislature, it's expected to be divvied up with other projects across the state, meaning only a small portion could be used on 14.



Letters were sent to the House and Senate Transportation Chairs and the Governor, calling on them to pass a transportation funding bill into law to allow for the completion of Highway 14.

--KEYC NEWS 12