Mankato Loses Jobs In March

The Mankato region sees another loss in the job sector in March and economic experts are putting some blame on multiple local retail closures.

The Mankato area is the only Metropolitan Statistical Area that's seen a drop in employment over the last year, with a loss of 171 jobs.

Minnesota employers added 5300 jobs during the month..that's according to seasonally adjusted figures by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

That number puts the state at over 2.5 million jobs for the first time in state history.

In addition, February's job gains were revised from 3800 to 6200 jobs added in Minnesota.

In our region, Greater Mankato Growth says recent store closures have

