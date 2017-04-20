Finding A Different Prescription For Care

A grant program through the Minnesota Department of Human Services is helping dozens of nursing homes throughout the state improve care, add activities and help with staff turnover.

They're the golden years of life, but sometimes they're not always the easiest.

New Richland Care Center PIPP Manager Sandy Hart said, "We have residents with dementia or with problems in cognitive impairments that cause behaviors, so we have to identify those, and we've got quite a few, about half of our residents."

To boost the care and quality of life for residents at New Richland Care Center, the facility was awarded a grant from the Department of Human Services that took effect earlier this year.

New Richland Care Center Administrator Don Alexander said, "More staff for more one–on–ones and able to buy equipment, material and programs to have more meaningful activities for them."

They receive about $70,000 a year for the next two years through the Performance–based Incentive Payment Program or PIPP.

It's to develop a dementia care program, not just to serve those with memory difficulties but all of around 40 residents.

They started implementing the new services within the last month including massage and aromatherapy and pet therapy with a six–month old puppy named Billy.

Hart said, "They just smile and they just seem to calm right down with Billy."

The money also helped the center purchase an interactive computer system called It's Never 2 Late.

With games, vintage music and television shows and dozens of activities to connect them to memories.

Hart said, "We can help them reminisce about their past which helps them. That's where they're at so we can go to their place and talk to them."

One of the main goals for New Richland Care Center is to use these new services as a way to supplement and reduce pharmaceuticals for their residents.

Hart said, "People with dementia, they're still the person inside of them. We just have to try to find the right intervention to bring them out for even five, ten minutes. That's a progress."

The center is also looking to add music therapy in the near future.

DHS awarded a total of $6.7 million for 38 projects throughout the state.

--KEYC News 12