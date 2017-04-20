Lt. Gov. Smith Visits Mankato, Talks Free Voluntary Pre-K

Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
Kato Engineering has become part of one of the largest commercial & industrial motor, drive and generator companies in the world.
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
