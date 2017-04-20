KEYC - Parent Catches Motorists Passing School Bus

Parent Catches Motorists Passing School Bus

Posted: Updated:
By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Connect
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. -

Outside a rural Eagle Lake daycare parents are seeing a disturbing trend...motorists refusing to stop when school buses are unloading children. And one resident caught it on tape.
 
"Terror. It would take a split second for one of them to run across and get hit by a car," Anna Prather, the concerned parent who took the video said.
 
Prather has two children enrolled in a daycare on Highway 17 just outside of Eagle Lake. Back in January, she started noticing people not stopping for the school bus, and began taking video with the hopes of turning someone in to the police.
 
"When the bus would come and turn on its yellow flashing lights they wouldn't slow down or stop and I was told that it's not legally required for them to do that and then I started noticing with the stop arm out that they kept going," Prather said.
 
"When the bus turns on its amber lights it means that the bus is going to be stopping so motorists you need to get ready to stop or be prepared to stop. When the flashing red lights and the stop arm are extended motorist need to stop it's not an option they have to stop," Chief of Police for Eagle Lake, John Kopp said.
 
In 2016, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services surveyed 2,621 Minnesota school bus drivers.
In just one day, they reported 530 illegal passes. In Eagle Lake, police have received complaints within the city limits and charged several motorists with a school bus stop arm violation.
 
"I would like a sign to be up around, watch for children or bus stop ahead so people are more aware further up so they're on guard when they're passing. Honestly I would like to be a little lower I mean, 55 is high for that little stretch between the roundabouts," Prather said.
 
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more children are killed outside of a school bus than they are as bus occupants. Police remind drivers to anticipate children in a school bus "danger zone" - the area around a bus where injuries and deaths occur.
 
"It's my kid's lives it's the daycare kid's lives would be catastrophic if something were to happen to them from somebody not paying attention," Prather said.
 
In our area, several new school buses are now equipped with cameras near the stop bar, to catch drivers who refuse to obey the law.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

  • THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:11:51 GMT

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

    As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.