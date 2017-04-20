Parent Catches Motorists Passing School Bus

Outside a rural Eagle Lake daycare parents are seeing a disturbing trend...motorists refusing to stop when school buses are unloading children. And one resident caught it on tape.



"Terror. It would take a split second for one of them to run across and get hit by a car," Anna Prather, the concerned parent who took the video said.



Prather has two children enrolled in a daycare on Highway 17 just outside of Eagle Lake. Back in January, she started noticing people not stopping for the school bus, and began taking video with the hopes of turning someone in to the police.



"When the bus would come and turn on its yellow flashing lights they wouldn't slow down or stop and I was told that it's not legally required for them to do that and then I started noticing with the stop arm out that they kept going," Prather said.



"When the bus turns on its amber lights it means that the bus is going to be stopping so motorists you need to get ready to stop or be prepared to stop. When the flashing red lights and the stop arm are extended motorist need to stop it's not an option they have to stop," Chief of Police for Eagle Lake, John Kopp said.



In 2016, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services surveyed 2,621 Minnesota school bus drivers.

In just one day, they reported 530 illegal passes. In Eagle Lake, police have received complaints within the city limits and charged several motorists with a school bus stop arm violation.



"I would like a sign to be up around, watch for children or bus stop ahead so people are more aware further up so they're on guard when they're passing. Honestly I would like to be a little lower I mean, 55 is high for that little stretch between the roundabouts," Prather said.



According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more children are killed outside of a school bus than they are as bus occupants. Police remind drivers to anticipate children in a school bus "danger zone" - the area around a bus where injuries and deaths occur.



"It's my kid's lives it's the daycare kid's lives would be catastrophic if something were to happen to them from somebody not paying attention," Prather said.



In our area, several new school buses are now equipped with cameras near the stop bar, to catch drivers who refuse to obey the law.

