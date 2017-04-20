Schools Practice Tornado Preparedness

Area schools and communities are taking this week to ensure student safety if disaster strikes.



One of the most important events during Severe Weather Awareness Week is the annual statewide tornado drill. Everyone should have a plan for how they'll know about a tornado warning and where they'll take shelter. Understanding the threat and knowing what to do when a tornado is approaching can save lives.

"First of all we don't want them to be scared in an emergency situation we want them to be prepared to be able to know what to do and the safest thing in that type of scenario. Then from there it's that we also want make sure that all of us as staff know where the safest place is so we practice that, so if the time were to ever come we would do the right thing," Eagle Lake Elementary Korey Kath, said.



While Eagle Lake Elementary does not have a tornado siren, the city of Eagle Lake does... and school officials will notify students and take cover if one occurs.

--KEYC News 12