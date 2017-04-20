Prosecution Asks Appeals Court Not to Move Officer's Trial

Prosecutors in the case of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist have urged the state Court of Appeals to reject a defense motion to move the trial out of St. Paul.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez on Monday asked the appeals court to reverse the trial judge's ruling against a change of venue. The defense says relentless and biased media coverage means Yanez, who is Latino, won't get a fair trial in Ramsey County.

But prosecutor Thomas Ragatz filed a response Thursday denouncing the defense petition as "frivolous."

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. He shot Philando Castile last summer following a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Castile's girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook.

