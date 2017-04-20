Oklahoma Man Faces Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges in Blue Earth County

An Oklahoma man is charged in Blue Earth County after authorities say he tried to molest a 13-year–old boy last year.

According to a criminal complaint, 43-year–old Russell Shane Fincher of Atoka, Oklahoma was a truck driver staying with the teen's family in Good Thunder last April or May when the incident happened.

The complaint says the teen was playing a video game inside Fincher's truck when the suspect allegedly asked for sexual favors and then tried to force the teen to comply.

The boy eventually managed to get out of the truck.

Fincher is charged with six counts, including 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, and false imprisonment.

He's been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court on May 18.

