Kid's Art On Display

Mankato elementary students put their art on display, and the turnout was incredible.



Hundreds came to The 410 Project in downtown Mankato this evening to see the display, entitled "The Energy of a Child."

Each elementary school in district 77 selected 12 unique works of art created by the children that best fit that theme.

The display was made possible by a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Center.

