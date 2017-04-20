Rains Put A Little Delay On Planting Season

The fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman in Minnesota isn't by any means the first time police in the U.S. have mistakenly killed someone who called them for help or to report a crime
Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
The Senate has confirmed a Kentucky lawyer who equated abortion with slavery, calling them the ``two greatest tragedies in our country'', to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.
