Mankato Woman Charged With Stealing Drugs From Oral Surgery Office

A 53-year-old woman is charged after allegedly stealing drugs while cleaning an oral surgery office in Mankato.

According to the criminal complaint, the practice manager of the unnamed oral surgery office was doing inventory in February and March and discovered two missing bottles of Fentanyl and a bottle of Propofol, a controlled substance.

Further investigation found that a new cleaning company started at the office in February, giving one of those staff members Kari Ann Edwards, of Mankato, full access to the building

During questioning, Edwards initially denied taking the drugs. Court documents say she eventually showed officers two of the three bottles, claiming she threw the other one away.

The value of the controlled substances taken is estimated at over $1500.

Edwards is charged with one count of second and third degree drug possession, and two counts of theft. Her court appearance is set for May 18.