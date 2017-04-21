Minnesota Awarded $5.4 Million In Federal Grants To Combat Opioid Addiction

Minnesota is awarded $5.4 million dollars in federal grants to combat opioid addiction across the state.

The Opioid State Targeted Response Grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will help increase access to treatment, reduce unmet needs, and reduce overdose-related deaths in Minnesota.

Since 2000, nationwide deaths from opioid overdoses have increased 200 percent.

In Minnesota, opioid deaths have increased 430 percent over the same period.

Earlier this month, Minnesota joined a new national partnership with seven other states through the National Governors Association to develop and implement strategies to expand access to opioid addiction treatment.