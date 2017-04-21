Blue Earth County Sees Jump In STD Cases In 2016

Data released from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a 17 percent increase in chlamydia cases in Blue Earth County from 475 in 2015 to 555 in 2016.

The county also saw an increase in gonorrhea cases from 26 in 2015 to 34 in 2016.

Across the state in the last 10 years, Minnesota's chlamydia rate has increased by 71 percent, while the rate of gonorrhea is up 25%.

MDH says people of color continue to be disproportionately affected by STD's. STD's are the highest in Minneapolis and St. Paul.