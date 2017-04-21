Teen Says Man Who Stabbed Her In Walmart Is A Stranger

A girl who suffered stab wounds at a Walmart in St. Cloud says her attacker is a stranger.

Police were called to the Walmart about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and found the 17-year-old St. Cloud girl with a stab wound to her left arm. She was treated at St. Cloud Hospital.

Walmart security contained the suspect in an area of the store. Authorities say he had discarded the knife used in the attack. Police officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

The victim told officers she doesn't know the man and doesn't know why he attacked her.