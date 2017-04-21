Waterville Fish Hatchery Ready For Fishing Season

In just three short weeks, anglers will be hitting Minnesota lakes for the walleye opener.

The DNR has been preparing for the big day by making sure area lakes are stocked with a variety of fish.

Since Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, the DNR's Andrew Scholten has a pretty big job.

Scholten says, "My job duties entail raising and stocking fish."

A lot of that is done at the Waterville fish hatchery.

"We raise muskie, northern pike, walleye and catfish."

He measures and counts them from start to finish.

"We measure the quarts of eggs that we bring into the hatchery and we have a rate

that we take off those eggs based off a chart and we measure per quart and each quart has about 110,000–140,000 eggs per quart."

That's roughly 55 million eggs he has to care for.

It all comes down to an exact science.

"Some lakes have difficulty sustaining walleye populations on their own and so we stock various life stages of walleye, walleye fry, which are recently hatched walleye, and we also stock what Minnesota calls frylings which are about 2–inches."

But the question on the minds of those itching to take out the boat, what does the outlook look like for the actual fishing?

Andrew says there's definitely a good population of eggs in those lakes, but at the end of the day....

"It depends on the weather and the fisherman."

-KEYC News 12