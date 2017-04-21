Highway 60 Topic of Open House on May 4 in Madison Lake

The public is encouraged to attend the first of several meetings to determine the improvements made to Highway 60 east of Mankato. An open house has been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Madison Lake City Hall, 525 Main Street.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in the early stages of developing a 2020 project on Highway 60 from the junction with Highway 14 to the junction with Highway 13 in Waterville. In addition to resurfacing the roadway and updating the pedestrian ramps at sidewalks, access, turn lanes, additional lighting, sidewalk and curb and gutter are all under consideration.

The focus of this open house will be the design of the section through Madison Lake. City officials along with MnDOT staff will be present to receive input from residents and business owners.

MnDOT has currently allocated $9-11 million for the 2020 project.

-KEYC News 12