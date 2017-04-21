Habitat for Humanity Restore has Grand Opening Celebration

The Habitat for Humanity Restore is celebrating their Grand Opening of their new store with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The store moved across the street in December but got to celebrate today with the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

The store now has tripled the sales floor space, doubled the parking lot room, put in wider aisles and even added a drop off location in the back of the building. The new space has already increased their profits by about 9-thousand-dollars, and they're hoping to get up to half a million per year.



"We like to build 6-8 homes per year. The Restore is going to double in proceeds once we're up and running and get a few more things going. So we anticipate an extra 2 homes per year utilizing Restore funds," Julie Schmillen said, executive director of Mankato's Habitat for Humanity Restore.



The Grand Opening celebrations will continue Saturday too. They'll have free hot dogs and beverages, extra sales and discounts, and even some fun door prizes.