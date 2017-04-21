Pool Leagues Wrap Up Year with Tournament

Billiard fans have landed in Mankato for a chance at a big payout.

Friday night was the first night for the C& N Sales year end team pool tournament. Over 200 teams from as far north as Wilmer, Minnesota and south as Cherokee, Iowa will compete over the weekend. There will be four levels of competition, three in the open division and one in the women's division.



"We've got some of the best players in the nation that participate in our league, none of them are actually considered professionals but we've got several players here this weekend that have won the national tournament out in Las Vegas several times," organizer Craig Dumdei said.



The top person for each level will win $2,200. The tournament continues until Sunday night at the Verizon Center.

--KEYC News 12