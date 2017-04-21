Mankato Karate Kid Earns Green Belt

A local boy who inspired his family made a big move Friday night.

Johann Donato accomplished something he's been working on for 8 months, he is now a green belt in karate. Johann was born with Down Syndrome but he refused to let that stop him from continuing his training. Johann was tested on memorization throughout a blocking and kicking routine, forms, sparring and board breaking.



"I'm just excited to see Johann move forward from beginner to intermediate, I know he's worked really hard to get to this rank so I'm proud for him," Master Instructor Tim Flynn, said.



Johann's ultimate goal is to earn a black belt, which his coach believes he will in a few years' time.

