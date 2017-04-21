KEYC - Blue Earth Will Give Sunday Liquor Sales A Try

Blue Earth Will Give Sunday Liquor Sales A Try

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The city of Blue Earth opts for Sunday liquor sales, but on a trial basis.

The city runs their own liquor store, just as Fairmont and many other area municipalities do.

But unlike Fairmont, Blue Earth is going to give Sunday sales a test run.
 
City staff will take a look at the data collected between July and the end of the year, and then make a recommendation to the council whether to continue Sunday sales or go back to being closed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Four Arrested In Le Sueur County Drug Bust

    Four Arrested In Le Sueur County Drug Bust

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:28:01 GMT

    Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County. 

    Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County. 

  • Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Saturday, July 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 23:51:09 GMT

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

  • Blooming Prairie Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

    Blooming Prairie Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:20:00 GMT

    A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.

    A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.

    •   