The Clean Police

The city of Blue Earth is going the extra step to keep lawns around town clean.

Police will be issuing warnings and citations for zoning violations year round.



Blue Earth is home to a lot of single family homes. So it's understanding that they take an interest in making sure everyone's yard looks nice.

Normal measures weren't getting them the outcomes they were looking for though.

In order to keep everyone in compliance, police will be checking for debris and unmown lawns full-time, rather than twice a year.

-- News 12.