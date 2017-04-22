New Ulm Medical Center Donates Bikes To Kids

On Saturday, New Ulm Medical Center gave away 100 bikes to kids and families in need. In October, they accepted bike donations and then had volunteers fix them up over the winter. They were able to give kids free bikes and helmets so they can enjoy riding throughout the summer now. It took about 40 volunteers to be able to collect all the donated bikes, fix them up, and finally get the reward of distributing them.



"It was neat to see their faces when they get to pick the bike they wanted. And we have officers here who were doing little obstacle courses with them so they got to go and test it out right away. So it was just a really fun day and it was neat to see the kids excited," Jen Maurer, a representative from the New Ulm Medical Center said.



Kids had fun on a different kind of "ride along" with the officers. They also had a Bike Expo, where people could bring in their bikes for tune-ups.