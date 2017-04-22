MSU's College of Allied Health and Nursing Community Fair

MSU Mankato hosted their inaugural Community Fair on Saturday. The college of Allied Health and Nursing invited the public to tour their new Clinical Sciences building. They had offered Body Mass Index measurements, blood pressure checks, and fun prizes to win. They got to show the community their birthing simulator, which gives their students a very real experience of delivering a child!



"Our students, in order to be successful, need hands-on experiences doing the kinds of things that they'll be doing in their chosen careers. So we need community members to come in and access those services so our students get that preparation they need to be successful," Kris Retherford said, the dean of MSU's College of Allied Health and Nursing.



MSU also wants the community to know they offer teeth cleaning, vision checks and even balance checks, all so that their students can get the training they need.