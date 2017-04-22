"Fresh Bar" Created By Mankato Natives

Mankato got to taste a little hometown entrepreneurship on Saturday. Fresh Bar was created by five Mankato West high school graduates. They went off to college but got back together in 2012 to create a granola bar that's made with fresh ingredients. Fresh Bars are now sold in 300 locations in 16 states. One of the co-founders stopped by Hy-Vee to give free samples because they have one additional thing to celebrate.

"You know, what was really nice was when we finally got into Mankato here. That was really special to us, to finally be able to be sold in our hometown, so really happy to be here in Mankato," Ross Pomerroy, a Fresh Bar Co-Founder said.



If you'd like to give a Fresh Bar a shot, they're in both Mankato Hy-Vee's.