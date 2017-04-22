Sen. Frentz and Rep. Johnson Visit Courtland For Buffer Law Meeting

State Senator Nick Frentz and State Representative Clark Johnson took part in a town-hall meeting in Courtland, Saturday. Both of them took the time to listen and answer questions during the Farm Bureau meeting.

Farmers say the new state Buffer Strip law would cause them to lose valuable land that they use for crops. Lawmakers in favor of the changes say they help the water quality in the state's lakes. Right now, both the Minnesota House and Senate have buffer law bills in front of them, but these proposed amendments to the current buffer law are slightly different.



"I'm a strong supporter of productive agriculture, but I'm also very aware that we have to clean up our water, and this is about cleaning up our water. So we have to find a way to do it that works for everybody," Rep. Johnson said.



Both Senator Frentz and Representative Johnson say they support the proposed bill in their respective chamber. However, they both agree that the bill is trying too hard to be a solution for all farms, where it's not a "one size fits all" type of bill.



"The alternative practices are an important part of the buffer strip law and they just became officially released two weeks ago. So we're meeting with people here that are seeing this for the first time, and hopefully, it'll be helpful to hear what they think," Senator Frentz said.



If you have questions or comments for your elected officials about the state's buffer strip law, you can call or email them. Their information is below:

Senator Nick Frentz-- (651) 296-6153 or sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn

Representative Clark Johnson-- 651-296-8634 or rep.clark.johnson@house.mn