March For Science Events Held Nationwide

Police say at least 10,000 Minnesotans marched in St. Paul Saturday to show their support for science.



Demonstrators marched from the Cathedral of St. Paul to a rally at the state capitol, chanting and singing along the route. It was one of around a dozen marches planned across Minnesota, including in New Ulm, Bemidji, Alexandria, and Grand Marais.





Participant Karen Laumb said, "I work in public health and understand that science is the underpinning for all health and is relevant to every single one of us standing here today. I'm also a 7 year cancer survivor and I'm alive today and I'm here because of science."



University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley kicked off the rally with a speech urging stewardship for the environment and decrying attempts to mock or marginalize science.