Ries Throws Perfect Game For 100th Career Win

The MSU softball team played host to the Northern State University Wolves Saturday.

Eagle Lake native, and former Mankato East Cougar, Coley Ries throws a perfect game for her 100th career win in game one, while also striking out 15.

Mavs win 4-0 in game one, and 7-1 in game two.

MSU sweeps the doubleheader with NSU.

--KEYC News 12