One Year After Adding Athletic Hijabs, Participation Growing at East

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Last year Mankato East was one of the pioneers in the state of Minnesota for helping Muslim girls participate in athletics.

They became one of the first schools to offer athletic hijabs to wear as part of the uniform....empowering the girls along the way.

Amal Hussein says, "I used to think I could not do sports, now I think I can do anything."

One year later we checked back in with the athletes to see how the program is doing.

There’s no question that participation in athletics has its many benefits.

Coach Mary Nelson says, “There’s many life lessons in sports and it’s an empowering thing, it’s a confidence booster and it’s definitely empowering.”

Which is one of the reasons schools like Mankato East encourage participation in any activity by everybody.

Last year the school ordered hijabs from the Netherlands that fit for athletics.

They had around 10 Somali girls participate who otherwise were unable to.

Track and field was the most popular sport.

Nelson says, “With that population in particular, participation in track and field there isn’t any skills they’d need to acquire for years and years and years. Someone playing baseball would have to learn a position or learn certain skills like hitting and catching. Track and field is running and jumping and so it kind of takes the basic level of athletics.”

While the number of girls participating has increased slightly, from around 10-12 for track, Coach Mary Nelson says she’s seeing an increase in other sports like soccer, tennis and even volleyball.

And if you ask freshman Yusra Adam, the reason she participates is much like anyone else.

Adam says, “My friends are in it.”

Bringing skills and lessons that last beyond the days of high school.

