Tenth Annual Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition WALKdo

"3...2...1...And here we go guys," KEYC News 12's Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello, said to an excited crowd. Tarello emceed the tenth annual WALKdo for Autism awareness, Sunday.

Organizers say the WALKdo has become much more than just a walk, but there's also many fun activities for families to enjoy like face-painting, balloon animals, music therapy, and even a sensory exploration section which is especially important for those on the autism spectrum.



"Though we know much more about it, and it's become quite a bit more main-stream, you know, you see things on movies and on TV shows, it's talked about more on the news. But it's still something that people don't know enough about," Robin Boke said, the chairman of the Board for Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition.



If you missed the WALKdo this year, that's OK-- they say they're starting to plan next year's already!

And you can still get involved with Autism Awareness... Frozen yogurt Creations in Mankato has a full display of artwork done by kids on the autism spectrum which you can go check out when you're getting some Fro-Yo!