Authorities Investigating Death Of Infant Girl In Savage

Authorities are investigating the death of an infant girl at a home in Savage.

Reports say that police were called to the home Thursday morning for an emergency.

Officers were told on the way that a small child was not breathing.

When officers arrived they found a 3-month-old girl who was unresponsive and a family member administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Officers took over CPR as fire and ambulance personnel came to the scene.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted by the Hennepin County medical examiner's officer.

The child's identity has not been released.

