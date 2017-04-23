Young Concertina Musician A Big Hit

The American Legion in Eagle Lake danced the night away to a band many were surprised by.



"Well, I come to enjoy this concertina music mainly," Sharon Coopman said, an audience member and a dancer.



Once a month, people from all over Southern Minnesota come to Eagle Lake's American Legion to enjoy live music and an old fashioned dance.



"It's healthy to be dancing, and I love the music," Coopman said.



And it took a lot to finally get Colton Tupy and the Sand Creek Connection out to Eagle Lake. But many of the audience members say it was definitely worth it.



"Out of this world, yes! Yeah. He's so good," Arlene Wilson said, the event planner for the local American Legion.



The concertina's never sounded so good, and you won't be able to guess how young the musician is.



"And I was so amazed a14-year-old could play like that," Wilson said.

"That struck me right away when I heard he was 14," Coopman said.



"I'm not used to the attention," Colton Tupy admitted. "We play polka's waltzes, and a little bit of country- older country. And some foxtrots too."



Tupy and the Sand Creek Connection are from New Prague, and have played at multiple different venues. Tupy says he's been playing for about 3 years and his early success isn't even the best part.



"Seeing the enjoyment on people's faces. People who like the music, and they sing along," Tupy said.



And the groupies here have high hopes that he doesn't give up concertina any time soon.



"Doing a good job," Duane Sunderman said, another audience member and dancer.



"He's doing very nicely up there on the stage," Coopman said.

