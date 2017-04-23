Belgrade Avenue Shut Down, Multiple Agencies Respond

Authorities responded to a call of a male threatening himself in North Mankato this late this afternoon.

According to a press release officers responded to the 800th block of Belgrade Avenue just after 4 p.m.

This in regards to a man who was making self-threatening statements and claimed to have weapons.

The report says the male tried to harm himself many times.

Officers negotiated with the man and he surrendered peacefully.

There were no injuries to the male or officers during this incident.

According to a neighbor, two children were also escorted out of the household.

The male was transported to MCHS in Mankato.

North Mankato was assisted by Nicollet County Sheriff's office, the Mankato department of public safety, blue earth county sheriff's office, Minnesota state patrol, gold cross ambulance, and the Minnesota River valley tactical team.