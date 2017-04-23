Mavericks Sweep The Dragons

The MSU softball team played host to the MSU Moorhead Dragons Sunday.

Coley Ries threw a perfect game in game one as the Mavs won 7-0. Ries also struck out 18 in her second consecutive perfect game.

In game two, MSU swept the doubleheader winning 7-3.

The Mavs are on a 14 game winning streak.

