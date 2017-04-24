Hutchinson Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Hutchinson man is injured in an accident involving a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m.

According to the State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Sylvester Van Mitchell, of Arkansas, was southbound on Highway 15 in Hutchinson when he ran the red light at 2nd Avenue and collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Chad Stassen, of Hutchinson, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Van Mitchell and his passenger were not injured.