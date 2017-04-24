Dodge County Sheriff's Office Warns Of Dangerous Roadside Cleaning Hazards

With spring cleaning in full force, authorities have a warning for those volunteering their time to clean up our area highways.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says to be extremely careful if you find a capped soda or sports drink bottle that has an unusual substance inside.

Police say individuals will manufacture methamphetamine as part of what’s called a “shake and bake” method. Once they make their Meth product, authorities say they’ll often discard the bottles in roadside ditches.

If those bottles were to be opened and if the chemicals are exposed to oxygen, authorities say the bottle could blow up and cause serious injury or death to those nearby.

If you see a suspicious item, The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says to avoid touching it and call law enforcement immediately.