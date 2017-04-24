Missing Boater In Washington County Found Alive

A man missing after a boat crash on the St. Croix River near Bayport has turned up alive.

Washington County sheriff's officials said Monday the missing boater has been found, but offered no further details. The man and a woman were on the boat when it started to take on water about 3 a.m. Sunday. The woman made it to shore. The man was nowhere to be found.

Their identities have not been released. Sheriff's authorities say efforts are underway to retrieve the boat from the river.