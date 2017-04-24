Two Injured In Faribault County Motorcycle Crash

Two people are injured in a motorcycle accident in Faribault County.

It happened just before 7 Sunday night.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle driven by 36-year-old Wayne Landheer was westbound on curves on County Road 2 when the motorcycle went off the roadway and landed in the ditch.

Wayne suffered significant non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 32-year-old Jamie Landheer, suffered moderate non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.