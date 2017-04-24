AgStar Preparing For Merger

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Ag Star Financial Services and two other farm credit organizations have approved a merger to become Compeer Financial.



Stockholders for AgStar, 1st Farm Credit Services and Badgerland Financial made the decision earlier this month, with the merger taking effect July 1.

Compeer will be based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and serve about 50,000 clients in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The board of directors for the organizations began looking at a merger in February of 2016.



AgStar's President and CEO Rod Hebrink, "We will be able to invest more in the technology that our clients need to access information. It will increase the capacity of the organization to serve agriculture of all sizes, large, small or anywhere in between, as well as meet the broader needs of rural communities in rural America."



Hebrink says over time there will be a reduction of about 55 of 1200 employees, but that will happen through normal attrition and retirement.

The existing companies' offices will remain open since there isn't overlap.

Hebrink will lead Compeer Financial.

--KEYC News 12