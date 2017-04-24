Two Arrested Following High Speed Chase Through Blue Earth County

Two people are arrested and facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit through Blue Earth County.

A State Trooper was trying to pull over 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz, of Eyota, for distracted driving around 6:30 Sunday night.

The State Patrol says Ruiz didn't stop for the trooper and led police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato, with speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

Ruiz eventually drove into the Kwik Trip parking lot off of Highway 14 and North Victory Drive, where officers created a barricade.

Ruiz and his passenger 31-year-old Nicole Estrem of Pine Island were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Requested charges include fleeing in a motor vehicle, 5th degree controlled substance, driving after revocation, speeding and failing to stop at a red light.