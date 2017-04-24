KEYC - Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in St. Paul

Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in St. Paul

Posted: Updated:

A police pursuit in St. Paul has ended with the death of the driver who was trying to get away.

Authorities say the driver was pulled over by police, then sped away as officers approached the vehicle. The vehicle later crashed into a tree.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Sunday. Police say a passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

-KEYC News 12