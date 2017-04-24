Level 3 Offender Missing From Rochester Found in California

Level 3 predatory offender Michael James Costa was taken into custody in California over the weekend.

Costa was on fugitive status after absconding from his supervised release in Rochester, Minn.

Intelligence information led investigators to California, where with the assistance of local law enforcement, Costa was arrested near Van Nuys. He is currently in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. No further information is available at this time.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections would like to thank law enforcement in Minnesota and California, the public and the media for their help in this search.

-KEYC News 12