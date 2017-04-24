Morristown Residents Seeking To Keep Police Department

The city of Morristown has decided to enter into an agreement with the Rice County Sheriff's Office for police service.



Two weeks ago, the Morristown City Council voted three –to– two to contract with Rice County Sheriff's Office for public safety.

Since then, some residents have been hitting the streets trying to gain support and signatures for a petition to keep the police department that currently has only one officer on staff.



Morristown Resident Justin Duncan said, "We are a smaller community and our police officer, our last remaining officer, has been with us for five years. He's part of our family."



Justin Duncan spent this weekend collecting signatures in the city of about 1,000.

It's been part of a busy week for him, as he's trying to get 350 people to sign.

On April 10, the Morristown City Council approved a two-year contract for the Rice County Sheriff's Office to handle the police needs of the city.

According to city documents, the first year would cost about $145,000 for 60 hours a week but minus $20,000 for trading–in the squad car.

This year, the city budgeted $144,000 for the police department for 72 hours a week.

Morristown Mayor Kurt Wolf says contracting with the county could save the city about $50,000 for its first year while keeping the department could mean raising taxes, which he doesn't want to do.

But residents and city council member Scott Allen, who voted against the motion, say there are still questions to be answered.



City Council Member Scott Allen said, "People want to see numbers, they want to see is this really what it's going to cost us and how much is this really going to save us."



They plan to deliver the petition to the Rice County commissioners tomorrow at their meeting.

The residents want to see if the county will delay making the decision for a review of different options by the city.

If the county does approve, it will take effect in May.

A Change.org petition has also been set up at: https://www.change.org/p/city-of-morristown-keep-the-city-cop-in-the-city-of-morristown?source_location=minibar

--KEYC News 12